US Under Pressure to Send Vaccines to Latin America

The White House is reportedly under tremendous pressure to send vaccines to the Latin American countries hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

And the Joe Biden administration is also increasingly realizing that sending vaccines is the only option to deal with both the migrant crisis and the rise in vaccine tourism in the United States.

Reports say more than a million Mexicans might have visited the United States in recent months in an attempt to secure the COVID vaccine.

“People of means from Latin America are chartering planes, booking commercial flights, buying bus tickets, and renting cars to get the vaccine in the United States because of a lack of supply at home,” says a report on the USA Today.

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Peru has confirmed that Peruvians can seek a US visa in order to get the jab. However, vaccine tourism is a controversial topic both in the US as well as Latin America.

Peru’s presidential candidate Hernando De Soto came under criticism recently after he admitted that he had traveled to the US to get vaccinated.

Analysts say promoting vaccination rates in Latin America could help break the chain of infections and is a major step toward preventing the virus from mutating further.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:



The news comes weeks after reports emerged that the White House might send vaccines as well as cash to Central American countries as part of a bid to prevent residents there from migrating to the United States.