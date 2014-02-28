Accenture Acquires Brazil’s Customer Experience Provider Experity

Global IT consulting giant Accenture has acquired Experity, a Brazilian provider of cloud-based customer experience and e-commerce solutions.

Sao Paulo-based Experity has employed around 400 people, all of whom will join Accenture Interactive, a digital marketing arm of the IT consultant, once the deal closes.

Accenture has not disclosed the financial details of the deal but confirmed its plans to fold Experity into Interactive.

Experity, a partner for most of the global cloud platforms, including Microsoft and Oracle, makes most of its money by offering consulting and support services for Brazilian companies moving their workload to the cloud.

It is also a major vendor of e-commerce solutions. In a note to its investors, Accenture defended the acquisition, pointing to Brazil’s soaring e-commerce industry.

“Accelerated by the pandemic, Brazil’s e-commerce spending has reached historic levels – nearly $10 billion in the first six months of the year – pushing brands to rapidly reimagine their commerce experience,” stated the IT consultant.

Since its founding in 2003, Experity has carried out more than 1,000 projects. It has around 200 clients, including the likes of Alpargatas, Gerdau, Ebanx, Souza Cruz, and XP Investimentos.

“Experity will solidify and scale our market capabilities in driving experience-led transformation,” says Cristiano Dencker, Accenture Interactive Lead for Latin America.

This is Accenture Interactive’s second major acquisition in Sao Paulo after its 2018 purchase of a local digital marketing agency New Content.