Nearshore Americas to Host Webinar on Business Continuity Plans at the Time of Crisis

Nearshore Americas is set to host a webinar to shed light on how service providers in Latin America came through the COVID-19 crisis with effective implementation of business continuity plans (BCP).

The event, scheduled to take place on 17 September at 2 pm EDT/ 11 am PDT, will have an exclusive session on the growing trend of remote-working in the call center industry.

Among the speakers are Liam Donnelley, General Manager of Digicel Business, and Paul Anselmo, Founder Evolve Mortgage Services, an outsourced mortgage solutions provider.

Another keynote speaker will be Peter Gillette, Chairman at Gillette Group, whose subsidiary DirecOne is one of the major contact center services providers in the Caribbean.

DirecOne and Evolve Mortgage Services will narrate in detail as to how they escaped the crisis unharmed and what lesson they learned under the challenging circumstances.

The pandemic has brought about a uniquely challenging environment for businesses of all stripes and sizes. One false move can seriously impact corporate performance and value. Therefore, business continuity plans were never as significant as they are today.

The webinar will explore:

1. Case examples from DirecOne and Evolve Mortgage Services

2. Lessons learned from implementing BCP

3. Specific attributes of Trinidad and Tobago that influenced successful outcomes.

4. The Work-from-home factor: A standout issue

5. Infrastructure considerations that were crucial during the crisis.

Unlike the Philippines, most of the call center providers in nearshore locations came through the crisis with a sterling performance.

One of the most successful stories was that of Trinidad and Tobago’s, where BPO provider iQor transitioned 95% of its workforce to a work-at-home environment in a space of a few weeks providing team members with hefty internet allowance.

iQor has employed more than 1,000 employees on the Caribbean island. Even the country’s state-owned National Gas Company escaped the crisis successfully by the timely deployment of innovative technology solutions, in addition to allowing non-essential employees to work from home.