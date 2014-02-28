Amazon to Hire 2,000 Customer Service Agents in Costa Rica

American online retailing giant Amazon is gearing up to hire more than 2,000 customer service agents in the Central American country of Costa Rica.

The news comes at a time Costa Rica is reeling from a record slump in the tourism sector because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The country’s Labor Minister Silvia Lara said she was delighted by the announcement. “We want to thank its (Amazon) commitment to the development of quality jobs in our country, particularly at this time.”

The US retailer installed its customer services center in Costa Rica in 2008 with just 75 employees. “Today we have more than 15,000 specialized collaborators,” says Alejandro Filloy, Director of Customer Service for Latin America.

A few of these new hires will operate from the company’s call center in Heredia and Calle Blancos, a canton in the province of San Jose, others would work from home.

Amazon has not clarified how many of them would work from the office and how many remotely. The agents will provide customer services round-the-clock in English, Portuguese, or Spanish.

Earlier in February, the retailer’s cloud subsidiary Amazon Web Services (AWS) also expanded operations in Costa Rica, launching a new customer support center in America Free Zone, Heredia.