Hinduja Global to Hire Thousands of People Globally, Including Jamaica

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) has revealed plans to add thousands of employees to its operations around the world, including Jamaica, as the Indian BPO provider sees a strong pipeline of client orders.

Srinivas Palakodeti, HGS’ chief financial officer, has told the Press Trust of India (PTI) that the company would hire more than 3,000 people in the second half of the current fiscal year.

“(Deal) pipeline looks encouraging. For instance, in the UK, we had won a short-term project related to COVID-19 from one of the government departments…We have now won another big order,” Palakodeti said in an interview with the news agency.

Like its competitors, such as Teleperformance, HGS seems determined to allow most of its new hires to work from home. In the UK, the company is going to add 700 staff this year and all of them will be remote-workers.

Interestingly, the BPO provider is winning new kinds of customer services, such as online reputation management services.

The Bangalore-based firm has nearly 40,000 workers globally, with nearly 50% of them operating out of India. Staff at its US and Jamaican facilities account for 18.8% of its global workforce. HGS has a significant presence in Canada and the Philippines as well.

Every time the global economy plunges into a crisis, outsourcing providers see a spike in orders. HGS’ quarterly profit jumped 65% in the last fiscal quarter.