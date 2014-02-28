Nearshore Americas
Hinduja Global jamaica
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailLinkedIn
News Briefs

Hinduja Global to Hire Thousands of People Globally, Including Jamaica

Narayan Ammachchi
7 hours ago
Add comment

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) has revealed plans to add thousands of employees to its operations around the world, including Jamaica, as the Indian BPO provider sees a strong pipeline of client orders.

Srinivas Palakodeti, HGS’ chief financial officer, has told the Press Trust of India (PTI) that the company would hire more than 3,000 people in the second half of the current fiscal year.

“(Deal) pipeline looks encouraging. For instance, in the UK, we had won a short-term project related to COVID-19 from one of the government departments…We have now won another big order,” Palakodeti said in an interview with the news agency.

Like its competitors, such as Teleperformance, HGS seems determined to allow most of its new hires to work from home. In the UK, the company is going to add 700 staff this year and all of them will be remote-workers.

Interestingly, the BPO provider is winning new kinds of customer services, such as online reputation management services.

The Bangalore-based firm has nearly 40,000 workers globally, with nearly 50% of them operating out of India. Staff at its US and Jamaican facilities account for 18.8% of its global workforce. HGS has a significant presence in Canada and the Philippines as well.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:

Every time the global economy plunges into a crisis, outsourcing providers see a spike in orders. HGS’ quarterly profit jumped 65% in the last fiscal quarter.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Usain Bolt

Sprinter Usain Bolt Strengthens Rural Jamaican Schools

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has equipped more than 20 kindergartens in rural Jamaica with necessary goods such as papers and printers. The supplies, likely to benefit more than 1,200 school children in the country, areRead more

Advertisement

Topics