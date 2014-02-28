Nearshore Americas
pandemic automation
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailLinkedIn
News Briefs

Pandemic Accelerates Automation Across the US: Federal Reserve

Narayan Ammachchi
3 seconds ago
Add comment

The COVID-19 pandemic “is forcing many American businesses to embrace automation,” the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia has stated in a report, warning that the United States is losing millions of jobs to machines permanently.

Jobs that cannot be carried out remotely, including customer care service, are at a greater risk of automation in this coronavirus era.

What is most disappointing is that the jobs that are being automated today will not be returned to humans even after the pandemic is over. AI-powered bots, such a s Watson Assistant, have taken over many jobs in call centers, the report added.

Machines have similarly taken over hundreds of thousands of jobs in hotels, slaughterhouses, and meat-packing factories across the country.

Automation has many forms and features, jobs are its worst victims. Earlier in June this year, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission introduced a cashless toll-collection system. As a result, the report said, 500 collectors lost their jobs.

As firms struggle to avoid shutdowns and workplace infections, automation looks to be a more attractive option than re-hiring the temporally-displaced human workers, the report noted, indicating that the longer the pandemic lasts, the larger will be the number of jobs being automated.

Considering the report, today there is a huge demand for robots in slaughterhouses.  The bank says the growth of e-commerce, online education, and remote-working could be permanent.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:

“Just imagine that if retailers are satisfied with their experiment of conducting business online during the pandemic and decide to close more brick-and-mortar stores, more retail jobs are likely to be lost in the long run.”

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Costa Rica economy carlos

Costa Rica Seeks IMF Loan to Kick-Start Economy

Costa Rica is reportedly in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to get US$1.75 billion in loans, as the Central American country prepares to kick-start the economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemicRead more

India h1b

India Inc Received Less than 10% H1B Visas in Last Fiscal

Indian IT companies received less than 10% of H1B visas up for grabs in the last fiscal year ending on 31st March 2020. Out of 85,000 visas issued by the US government, Indian IT companies managed to win barely 6,663Read more